Bombshell report: More than 223,000 mail-in ballots sent to wrong addresses – in Nevada alone

CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA –Who says mail-in balloting will lead to massive voter fraud in the United States?

Apparently, no one in Nevada… as recent reports were found indicated that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were sent to the wrong addresses.

A group known as the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), who works as an election integrity group, learned that Clark County in Nevada had decided to mail ballots to all registered voter in the county for the June primaries.

When they dug into the matter, they observed that over 223,000 ballots were sent to the wrong addresses.

The president of PILF, J Christian Adams, said:

“These numbers show how vote by mail fails. New proponents of mail balloting don’t often understand how it actually works.

States like Oregon and Washington spent many years building their mail voting systems and are notably aggressive with voter list maintenance efforts.

Pride in their own systems does not somehow transfer across state lines. Nevada, New York, and others are not and will not be ready for November.”

Logan Churchwell, the Communications Director for PILF, to say:

“Nevada’s voter rolls aren’t maintained to the standard required for an all-mail experience like Oregon or Washington. The Nevada governor is foolish to think he can replicate his regional neighbor’s years of development and practices with mail voting in a matter of months with a weekend emergency bill.”

A spokesman, Dan Kulin, for Clark County told the Washington Free Beacon:

“The addresses that we used were provided by the voters when they registered. If they no longer reside at the address they provided to us, then we would expect that mail to be returned to us, which is what happened.”

The idea that somehow, they just had the wrong address is disturbing. What is even more disturbing is that countless of other mail in ballots could have also been sent to the wrong address, but people accepted them as their own.

There would be no way of accounting for how many ballots could illegally be cast by someone pretending to be someone else.

There are also concerns that voting by mail could lead to unlawful registrations to vote in the first place. For instance, LET reported last month that there was a deceased cat who was sent in a voter’s registration form.

In this case, someone placed the cat’s name on a voter registration form and mailed it to the owner’s address. Of course, some could say this was just an innocent oversight by some third-party group trying to encourage people to register to vote, however, what if that was not the intent, or even if it was, what if the people receiving that were not honest?

Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for Georgia, said:

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

Democrats from all over the country are pushing more lenient voter requirements as well as main in balloting. Their claim is that forcing someone to identify themselves as the correct person to vote is somehow racist and that mail in balloting is necessary in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Democratic leaders, like former Attorney General Eric Holder, believed that voter identification laws were racist. His belief was that voter ID laws were meant to “screw the African-American voter.”

His successor, Loretta Lynch, also said that the voter ID laws were racist and that it was a ‘historical issue’.

“It’s a current issue. And it’s only history because it happened to somebody else, not because it could never happen again. That’s what’s happening now.”

Former Vice President and current presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also feels voter ID laws are racist. Biden said that voter ID laws were only about suppressing minority voters and nothing else. He said:

“It’s what these guys [republicans] are all about, man. Republicans don’t want working-class people voting. They don’t want black folks voting.”

Hey @Acosta here’s some evidence about voter fraud by mail in NC since you asked ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ today about it. #ncpol https://t.co/EJkLmrcZjG — Wayne King (@TheWayneKing) April 8, 2020

For some reason, democrats claim that minorities are less likely to be able to obtain state identification, like a license or ID than white people.

Some claim it is because most minorities are poorer than white people, but fail to recognize the very cheap cost of obtaining a state ID. The only people that cannot get a state identification are illegal aliens.

There is no disputing that forcing people to identify themselves when they vote would drastically decrease voter fraud from occurring. However, democrats claim that there is no voter fraud or problems, despite mountains of evidence that would show that it does happen in every election.

Like in Michigan, were local citizens were sent mail-in ballots that they never requested in the mail. Some of these ballots were sent to people who had been dead for decades, not legally allowed to vote because of their age, or illegal aliens.

Who did Jocelyn Benson send absentee ballot applications to? Non-citizens. 16 year olds. People who have been DEAD for decades! Her illegal overstep threatens the integrity of our elections, and highlights her failure to clean up Michigan’s voter rolls. https://t.co/0WWhcXpGcn — Mayan Lady (@mayan_lady) June 16, 2020

As states start their push for mail-in voting, groups like PILF are diligently working to fix the broken voting systems in several states. They have successfully worked to clear deceased and duplicated voters from the scrolls.

Mail-in voter scheme: 84,000 New York mail-in ballots disqualified in the presidential primary

New York City, NY- With the virus allegedly running rampant, and social distancing becoming the new norm, many people are choosing to vote by mail in this year’s elections.

This should be easy enough for those who still want a voice, but do not want to risk exposure to COVID-19. However, according to new figures released by the Board of Elections, the mail-in ballots of more than 84,000 New York City Democrats who chose to vote in the presidential primary were disqualified.

According to the New York Times, the city’s Board of Elections received 403,103 mail-in ballots for the June 23 Democratic presidential primary, but the certified results released on August 5th, revealed that only 318,995 mail-in ballots were counted.

That means 84,108 ballots were not counted or invalidated — 21 percent of the total.

We've known that tens of thousands of NYC's absentee ballots were invalidated or not counted. Tuesday's certification gives us the official figure: 84,108 ballots … or 21 percent of the total. https://t.co/nS8KVhTk1G via @ccampy @ndhapple @bern_hogan — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) August 6, 2020

Some of the main reasons for disqualification were the ballots arrived late, were not signed, they lacked a postmark, or had various other postal related defects.

According to The Post reported, in Brooklyn alone, there were roughly 30,000 mail-in ballots were invalidated.

Although voters have been encouraged to vote by mail this year, it is evident that the postal service, and the Board of Elections were unprepared for the amount of ballots they would receive. This is also troublesome because the presidential election, which is right around the corner, will have a high mail in ballot rate as well.

Unreal. 25% (30,000) of mail-in ballots cast in Brooklyn for June’s primary elections were declared invalid. But don’t worry, Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the Board of Elections to shape up by November. https://t.co/nonYA1GVU2 — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 5, 2020

In order to assist with this problem, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order to make it easier to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot. The state also took the liberty to provide pre-paid envelopes for voters to mail the ballots, which should alleviate the “lack of postage” disqualification.

Although, even with pre-paid ballots, many were disqualified due to not being postmarked.

Several candidates, who are being represented by Arthur Schwartz, filed a federal lawsuit claiming voters were disenfranchised over the Board of Elections and Postal Service’s handling of ballots.

Schwartz said:

“A 26 percent invalidation rate is astounding. It’s very troubling,”

Manhattan Judge Analisa Torres ordered that ballots received by June 25 be counted, however, the state Board of Elections said it is appealing the ruling.

Aside from ballots arriving late, and not being postmarked, Schwartz said that tons of ballots were disqualified because the voters failed to sign the interior envelope that came with it.

Schwartz said:

“The envelope with directions for the signature was so poorly designed,”

Co-chair of the state Board of Elections, Doug Kellner, did not disagree.

Kellor told The Post:

“The invalidation rate is higher than I would have predicted,”

In a six-page proposal, Kellner urged city Board Of Elections officials to make sure there is proper staffing at polling places during the November election, to ensure lines are no longer than 30 minutes; to tally absentee ballots quicker, because the six weeks it took to certify results from the primary is unacceptable; and to prepare for processing “double or triple” the number of mail in ballots.

Kellner said:

“Add new capacity to process the applications in a timely manner now. Do not wait for a backlog from which you can never recover,”

Kellner even implies that city election administrators should apologize to citizens for the mess.

He continued:

“To those voters who did not have an opportunity to cast their ballots in the primary election, we should apologize for not doing more,”

Finally he said:

“Elected officials and others warned that we were not deploying sufficient resources to mail out absentee ballots in a timely manner, and in hindsight, we could have done more to address the problem.”

Here is a story Law Enforcement Today brought you last week which showed major flaws in the mail in ballot process.

In this country, mail-in voting is supposed to be an accurate and acceptable way to vote. However, a recent experiment carried out by a local new station, had a very different result.

Although voting by mail seems as easy as mailing a letter, it might not be that simple. The timelines and protocols vary from state to state in regards to sending and receiving mail in ballots. According to CBSNews, in 2016, more than 73,000 out of 33 million mail-in ballots arrived too late to be counted.

Give the national situation with the coronavirus, mail-in voting is expected to be the preferred form of voting this year. Given that, “CBS This Morning” created an experiment, sending out 100 mock ballots, simulating 100 voters in locations across Philadelphia. This experiment was designed to see how long one should allow themselves, to ensure their vote counts.

Tammy Patrick, a former Arizona election official told “CBS This Morning”:

“We’re gonna see somewhere between probably 80 and 100 million voters receiving their ballot that way,”

CBSNews explained their process:

For the experiment, a P.O. box was set up to represent a local election office. A few days after the initial ballots were mailed, 100 more were sent.

The mock ballots used the same size envelope and same class of mail as real ballots, and even had mock votes folded in to approximate the weight. The biggest difference: real mail-in ballots have a logo that is meant to expedite them. “CBS This Morning” was unable to include those the trial.

When the P.O. box was checked a week after the initial ballots were mailed, most of them seemed to be missing.

When asked about the missing ballots, a postal worker said:

“I don’t see anything back there for you,”

When pressed, the postal worker said:

“That’s all I have back there right now.”

After asking for a manager and explaining the situation, amazingly the ballots were found.

The postal worker said:

“They had them somewhere else,”

Vote-by-mail experiment reveals potential problems within postal voting system ahead of November election https://t.co/s6hbkWEQ1Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 24, 2020

In addition to mis-sorted mail, there was another problem- missing ballots. Out of the 100 votes that were mailed out, only 97 had arrived successfully to the post office. This means, that about 3% of voters did not have their votes counted, which could be a make or break percentage when it comes to voting.

As the experiment continued, the second batch of ballots were counted four days after being mailed, and only about 21% had arrived at the post office.

According to Postal Service recommendations:

“voters should mail their return ballots at least one week prior to the due date.”

However, nearly half of all states still allow voters to request ballots less than a week before the election.

According to Tammy Patrick, many states’ mail-in voting policies simply do not take the postal system into account, considering nearly half of all states still allow ballot requests less than a week before the election.

Patrick explained:

“So states like Ohio, you can request your ballot on Saturday up until noon for Tuesday’s election,”

She went on to say:

“And that is the worst possible thing… you are setting up the voters with false expectations, and you’re setting them up to fail.”

Some Americans say they are hesitant to trust the U.S. Postal Service, despite pandemic concerns.

When asked, mostly all who were interviewed said, they are worried or concerned about the efficiency of the US Mail system.

According to CBSNews, after nearly 15,000 votes arrived late in Philadelphia’s June primary, Deeley, who helps oversee elections, said voters are right to be wary.

She said:

“I can guarantee that I’m gonna get you your ballot, and if I get it back in time, it’s gonna be counted,”

She continued:

“But I have no way of guaranteeing what happens in the postal service.”

The postmaster general declined “CBS This Morning’s” request for an interview, but in an emailed statement, the postal service said it was “committed to delivering election mail in a timely manner.”

You can read the US Postal Services full statement here.

—

