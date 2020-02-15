In a large university with the responsibility of educating young adults, library administrators have decided to ban hundreds of books that may possibly offend students with words of bigotry.

That’s right. Instead of allowing students and others to read virtually every publication out there, they’re censoring tons of books, evidently protecting “sensitive” students from seeing anything that may upset – or better yet – educate and motivate them.

According to Tim Ciccotta at Breitbart, after student complaints began, library administrators began by removing a book in one campus library prominently featured a Native American on its cover.

Shortly thereafter, Georgetown’s Reynolds and McCarthy libraries were almost cleared out.

You read that right – a student was offended and declared bigotry because a book had an American Indian on the cover.

This is social justice warrior hysteria taken to the 100th level.

Social justice warriors and their virtue signaling are the most dangerous of us – restricting normal things for the good of everyone hurts our culture, our learning ability and experiences, and more directly, our emotional maturity levels.

Without emotional maturity, we are easily shocked by anything and react with fear – and perhaps are easier to control as a society.

Please bear in mind that this array of books are the same ones available in high school and college libraries everywhere, as well as major bookstores.

“While some were simply raucous crime noir murder mysteries representative of the literary and cultural time in which they were written, other books included extremely problematic and damaging elements, including the glamorization of rape, including that of underage girls,” Bowman said in a short comment.

“Completely naked women of all races were frequently featured on these books’ covers. Further, many books fetishized young nonwhite women.”

He went on.

“Upon looking further at the collection of books in the library, we noticed other serialized books, most published in the mid-20th century, with similar pornographic, racially derogatory themes,” Bowman wrote.

The comments were made during correspondence with a Georgetown student newspaper.

“Ultimately, the removal of the books was what we expected to come as a result of our inquiry.”

The Georgetown Review, an independent student newspaper associated with Georgetown University, also contributed to the university’s decision to remove the books from the library.

After hearing of Bowman’s complaint, the newspaper published a report detailing the most offensive books in the two campus libraries.

Some of the books featured sexually provocative cover pictures. The seemingly innocuous book included in the report was Legion, William Peter Blatty’s sequel to The Exorcist was included in the list.

A Georgetown spokesperson told a student reporter that the decision to remove the books from the libraries was made out of concern for the sensitivity of the university’s students and staff.

Administrators “led an investigation into the content of both libraries’ collections” following outreach from the crack research team at the Hilltop and Review.

The Residential Life team removed books whose “titles, topics, and images … raised concerns for students and staff,” the spokesperson said.

If you are a student of history, banning books and burning them, which is but one more step from what we have here, is not knew, but it has been declared an incredible overreaction by overly sensitive people and had previously gone out of style.

Book burning is the ritual destruction by fire of books or other written materials, usually carried out in a public context. The burning of books represents an element of censorship and usually proceeds from a cultural, religious, or political opposition to the materials in question.

In some cases, the destroyed works are irreplaceable, and their burning constitutes a severe loss to cultural heritage.

Examples include the burning of books and burying of scholars under China’s Qin Dynasty (213–210 BCE), the obliteration of the Library of Baghdad (1258), the destruction of Aztec codices by Itzcoatl (1430s), the burning of Maya codices on the order of bishop Diego de Landa (1562), and Burning of Jaffna Public Library in Sri Lanka (1981).

In other cases, such as the Nazi book burnings, copies of the destroyed books survive, but the instance of book burning becomes emblematic of a harsh and oppressive regime which is seeking to censor or silence some aspect of prevailing culture.

Book burning can be an act of contempt for the book’s contents or author, and the act is intended to draw wider public attention to this opinion.

Art destruction is related to book burning, both because it might have similar cultural, religious, or political connotations, and because in various historical cases, books and artworks were destroyed at the same time.

When the burning is widespread and systematic, destruction of books and media can become a significant component of cultural genocide.

From ancient times to today, banning or burning books has been caused by the same notion – a group deems something offensive or against their culture, and it is destroyed or sequestered from society.

Choices are removed from citizens by those social justice warriors who are virtue signaling and think their overtly pathetic thoughts can somehow protect and shield others from harm.

Does that sound familiar? Like banning salt in food? Like reducing the availability of large soda cups in stores and restaurants? Like limiting the number of rounds that can be contained in a weapon’s magazine?

Social justice warriors who are virtue signaling, when given authority (like becoming the mayor of New York City), become nanny state liberals who want warning labels and restrictions on everything “for the good of the people.”

