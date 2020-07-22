Democratic spokesman appears to tell decorated combat veteran to burn in hell and die

Pennsylvania – Wow – tell us how you really feel.

Democratic Representative for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district, Conor Lamb, is in the middle of a campaign against Republican challenger Sean Parnell.

Typically, mud slinging in campaigns is to be expected, however, campaign spokesmen do not tweet out desires for their opponents to burn in hell and die, that is just frowned upon in a civilized society.

Until now, when Lamb’s spokesman and brother, Coleman Lamb, did just that when he replied to a tweet asking that Parnell be added to a thread to “Burn in hell and die.”

Parnell issued a statement regarding the tweet, saying:

“It is disappointing that Conor Lamb’s brother, a leader in his campaign, would stoop so low as to call for the death of a political opponent. It is distasteful and hateful rhetoric that has no place in political discourse.

In the spirit of today’s cancel culture, one would expect calls for Coleman Lamb’s immediate dismissal. However, I believe that everyone needs a little grace from time to time.

As despicable as Coleman Lamb’s comments are, everyone makes mistakes, and I hope that Coleman Lamb, Conor Lamb, and their campaign team can learn from it.”

Michael McAdams, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee called the tweet from Lamb “totally unhinged.”

He tweeted, “Totally unhinged behavior from @ConorLambPA’s little brother & campaign manager; wishing Lamb’s opponent and decorated Army combat veteran @SeanParnellUSA dies and burns in hell.”

Abby Nassif-Murphy, the campaign manager for Lamb said that Coleman Lamb did not “threaten anyone.”

Lamb just tagged Parnell’s twitter account “while responding to vile tweets from the Republicans attacking John Lewis in the hours after his death. It was intemperate and [Coleman] should’ve realized how it could be misconstrued.”

She then alleged that Parnell and “the paid trolls in the national Republican party say all kinds of things about us on Twitter. We don’t complain and the media doesn’t cover it- no should they.”

Murphy offers no forms of evidence in her belief that republicans pay people to tweet negative things on twitter.

Andrew Brey, a spokesman for Parnell says:

“The tweet comes on the heels of this week’s release of campaign finance data showing that Parnell outraised Lamb nearly 2-1 in the second quarter of 2020. Parnell raised over $717,000; Lamb raised only $441,393 during the same period.”

Apparently, Brey is blaming the tweet from Coleman Lamb’s frustration on his little brother not being able to raise similar funds as Parnell.

Lamb contends that the only reason the tweet surfaced had nothing to do initially with the campaign, however, alluded to a tweet posted at 11:45PM on Friday by Sea Strnad.

Strnad was apparently upset that the late John Lewis did not back Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Presidential nomination. Strnad tweeted:

“But as a sellout, [Mr. Lewis] endorsed Joe Biden. So now, well, he’s not going to miss out on too much, unfortunately.”

Coleman Lamb responded later to that tweet in which he said:

“You are literally a clown. You deserve nothing.”

He then added a few minutes later in a game of ‘I know you are but what am I’ to the tweet, “This is the Trump/[Sean Strnad] campaign.” Another user responded to Strnad in a tweet “Burn in hell and die.”

In continuing the childish game and trying to be the protective big brother because the younger Lamb cannot seem to fight his own fights, Coleman Lamb responded asking if Parnell’s name could be added to the burn and hell tweet.

Baby brother Conor has been in office since March of 2018 after winning a special election when Republican Tim Murphy resigned.

It’s not the only campaign under fire. Look at what’s going on with the Biden campaign.

Sara Pearl, a supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign mocked cops as worse than pigs and calls for defunding the police.

Back in June, Pearl tweeted a meme that urged people to stop calling police “pigs”.

She continued with:

“Pigs are highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”

According to FoxNews, Pearl also retweeted a users comment on her post, which said:

“Pigs are sweet, intelligent, and compassionate. Police officers are monsters who don’t deserve to be called pigs.”

In another tweet, Pearl simply wrote, “#DefundPolice” and then again a few days later said that Buffalo’s police department should be “defunded immediately.”

Pearl has published several other pro-pig tweets. for example, she wrote that calling President Trump a pig was an "insult to pigs, that she will not "tolerate."

Back in 2016, after several Dallas police officers were killed by a sniper who, “wanted to kill white people,” Pearl went after the National Rifle Association for tweeting its condolences in the case, but not for any shootings prior to that.

She said:

“Of course they respond to the officers, but not to the previous shootings.”

According to Breitbart, Pearl joined the Biden campaign on July 1st and she conveniently deleted her anti-police tweets after FoxNews reached out to her for comment. Neither she or the Biden campaign have responded to FoxNews for comments. Prior to starting with the Biden campaign, Pearl worked with the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Pearl has also tweeted at President Trump saying that comparing the president to a pig was actually an insult to pigs.

Conservatives are surprised that the Biden team has yet to comment on Pearl and her anti-police tweets. On Friday, the Trump campaign released a statement saying:

“Now Biden employs a staffer who uses the most vile, inflammatory, and incendiary language to target the brave men and women who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”

Bob Paduchik, a Trump campaign advisor added:

“How can Joe Biden look in the faces of grieving law enforcement families whose loved ones died in the line of duty? Never in history has a major party campaign so angrily fanned the flames of hatred against our nations heroes.”

In another comment, Richard Grenell, Trump’s former director of national intelligence said:

“Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to ‘Defund the Police’. Scary!”

Grenell added:

“The Biden campaign didn’t respond when given the chance. Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say ‘of course we don’t support this!??!”

According to FoxNews, Pearl’s comments came as the Trump campaign has portrayed Biden as weak on policing amid a nationwide movement to “Defund the Police.” Earlier this week, a major law enforcement group endorsed President Trump’s re-election.

On July 16th, in response to the criticism from the Trump campaign, Democratic National Committee communications director, Xochitl Hinojosa, said on Bill Hemmer Reports:

“Biden does not support defunding the police.”

In contrast, Biden himself said in a recent interview that some funding should absolutely be redirected from police budgets.

In that interview he also stated:

“Police forces don’t need surplus military equipment because it makes them look like ‘the enemy’ in communities.”

Again, in June, Biden attended a high-roller fundraiser headlined by musician John Legend, who has openly promised that he’ll try and push the former vice president toward totally defunding the police and adopting other far-left positions.

On July 15th, the Trump campaign received the endorsement of the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), which has since praised his “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement. NAPO did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election, but endorsed former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Bide in both the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

In a closing comment, when asked how the NAPO endorsement of Trump would impact Biden’s campaign, Hinojosa said:

“I think right now, Joe Biden is making sure that he is someone who is talking directly to Americans about how to keep them safe and making sure we are rebuilding this trust.”

Read the NAPO endorsement letter below:

This is not the first time Biden staffers have supported the anti-police movement. Back in May, Law Enforcement Today reported that Biden staffers were donating funds to pay rioters bail.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – On one hand, you’ve got President Trump who says he’ll designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

Then you’ve got his likely November opponent, Joe Biden, who has campaign staff advertising the fact that they are making donations to a group which is paying bail fees for those arrested in Minneapolis.

It is safe to say that some of those arrested are members of this domestic terror group.

According to Reuters, at least 13 members of Biden’s campaign staff posted on Twitter over the weekend that they had made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that opposes the imposition of cash bail, or requiring people to pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment.

This particular group pays bail fees in Minneapolis.

In a statement to Reuters, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates noted that Biden opposes cash bail and says it is the “modern day debtors prison.”

However Biden’s camp refused to answer questions about whether or not the donations were coordinated with Biden’s campaign.

This would seem to indicate that his camp is trying to distance itself from what have been extremely violent protests, which have resulted in hundreds of millions of property damage, as well as leaving hundreds of police officers injured nationwide.

Bates did state that the former vice-president had commented that while the “protesters” have the right to be angry, more violence will not solve the problems of alleged unequal justice.

On Saturday, President Trump’s campaign called it “disturbing” that members of Biden’s team “would financially support the mayhem that is hurting innocent people and destroying what good people spent their lives building,” in an email about a story in Reuters that called on Biden to condemn the riots.

Fox News noted that in a statement on Saturday, Biden referred to the riots taking place throughout the country as an “utterly American response,” saying that such actions were “right and necessary” due to how Floyd died while in police custody.

Biden did hedge a bit on the violence and looting saying:

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It is an utterly American response. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”

President Trump, meanwhile, has called the protesters “thugs,” and on Saturday noted that states and cities needed to get “much tougher” on anti-police protests, or the federal government would step in and use the military to make arrests.

The president also expressed sympathy over the Floyd incident, who died last Monday after being pinned to the ground by a police officer after he was arrested by kneeling on his neck.

During the incident, which was captured on video, the police officer maintained this position for over eight minutes while Floyd complained, “I can’t breathe.” Three other officers on scene did nothing to interfere.

The video went viral, and served as the catalyst for increasingly violent protests, which began in Minneapolis, but which have spread nationwide to virtually every major American city.

In Minneapolis, Gov. Tim Walz said on Saturday that a majority of those arrested in Minnesota were not residents of the state but were out-of-state agitators. It is unknown how many arrests have been made since the onset of the protests.

Aside from Walz, the mayor of Minneapolis and other state officials have agreed with Walz’s assessment. However, citing jail logs, a local Fox affiliate disputed that, saying most have Minnesota addresses.

One of Biden’s campaign staffers, Colleen May, who identified herself as a campaign organizer for Biden in South Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida said in a Twitter post,” It is up to everyone to fight injustice.” She included an image of her receipt for donating $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

